Zellic discovers Fragnesia Linux kernel flaw allowing local root access
A major security flaw called Fragnesia has popped up in the Linux kernel and it's a big deal for anyone running Linux, especially if you use cloud services.
Discovered by Zellic, with William Bowling and other researchers using the company's AI-agentic software auditing tool, V12, this bug lets regular users sneak their way to full system control by exploiting a logic issue in a specific networking feature.
Fragnesia patch available, containers at risk
Zellic researchers have already shown off how Fragnesia can be used to gain superuser powers, which could put shared servers and containers at serious risk.
An upstream patch to fix Fragnesia is available now, but temporary workarounds exist, though they might mess with things like VPNs or rootless containers.
If you're running Linux, keep an eye out for updates and consider those quick fixes until the patch drops.