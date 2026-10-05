Zellic finds Fragnesia Linux bug granting regular users root access
A new Linux bug called Fragnesia has been uncovered by Zellic using its V12 AI auditing tool, marking the third big kernel issue in just two weeks.
This one's serious: it affects all major Linux systems and could let regular users grab root access, which basically means full control.
The flaw was tracked down by Zellic using its V12 AI auditing tool.
Fragnesia upstream patch available now
Fragnesia targets a logic bug in the Linux XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, earning it a high-risk score of 7.8 out of 10.
Developers are racing to patch things up, but for now, users can as root disable certain modules (though this might mess with VPNs).
Red Hat also suggests as root tweaking user settings, but that could impact some apps and containers.
An upstream patch is available now, and patched Linux kernels may be available by May 14, 2026, so keep an eye out for updates and install them as soon as possible to stay safe!