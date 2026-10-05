Zellic's AI uncovers Fragnesia Linux kernel bug enabling root access
A fresh vulnerability called "Fragnesia" has just been found in the Linux kernel, and it's a pretty big deal. Basically, it could let regular users get full root access on all major Linux distributions.
This is already the third major Linux kernel flaw spotted in just two weeks, and Fragnesia was uncovered by Zellic using its V12 AI tool.
The issue comes from a bug in how certain network features handle memory.
Fragnesia enables root and container escape
With Fragnesia, attackers can mess with system files to gain extra privileges or even break out of containers.
There's a temporary fix (disabling some kernel modules), but that can mess with your network security (IPsec).
Red Hat rates this as high risk (CVSS 7.8).
An official patch is out there, but hasn't rolled out everywhere yet, so keep an eye out for updates soon!