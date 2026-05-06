Zen Technologies unveils India's 1st AI-driven anti-drone system at Prayagraj

Ashok Atluri lauds Zen Technologies system

The system can jam drone signals across a huge frequency range (70 MHz to 12 GHz), watch over 15km of airspace, and track more than 100 drones at once.

Its radar is designed to catch even sneaky low-profile drones up to 20km away.

Zen's chairman Ashok Atluri said this homegrown tech boosts India's defense game while cutting down on imports, making the country better prepared for new-age threats.