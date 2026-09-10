Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns AI could erode basic skills
Technology
Nithin Kamath, Zerodha co-founder and CEO, is worried that relying heavily on AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude might make us lose touch with basic skills like grammar and independent writing.
He shared that even he uses AI for almost all of his writing now and warned that most of us will end up outsourcing a lot of our thinking and doing to it.
Practice basics while preparing for AI
Kamath pointed out that test scores in reading, math, and science have been dropping among teens lately and thinks more AI use might make things worse.
Experts agree: leaning too much on AI can hurt critical thinking, especially for young people still building their skills.
The big takeaway? It's important to keep practicing the basics while getting ready for an AI-driven world.