Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invites traders to showcase Kite apps
Zerodha's founder and CEO Nithin Kamath is inviting traders to show off what they've built using Kite's free APIs and AI tools like Claude Code and Codex.
The cool part? These tools make it way easier for anyone, even if you're not a coding pro, to create custom trading apps.
Zerodha has noticed more people experimenting with these tech combos to boost their trading game.
AI eases Zerodha API use
Thanks to AI, traders are now connecting with Zerodha's APIs to build things like stock screeners and portfolio trackers, stuff that used to need serious tech skills.
Now, it's much more doable for everyone.
Just a heads up though: if your code isn't tested well, you could end up making trades by accident, so double-check everything and stick to the rules set by Zerodha and market regulators.