Zhejiang and Tsinghua solve 1978 IMO geometry using 121-qubit computer
Researchers from Zhejiang and Tsinghua universities just pulled off something pretty cool: they used a 121-qubit quantum computer to solve a tough geometry problem from the 1978 International Mathematical Olympiad.
This is a big deal because it shows that quantum computers can handle automated theorem proving, even with all the usual issues like qubit noise and instability.
Wu's method validated on quantum hardware
They used Wu's method and symbolic proof search, tools already known in math, but what's new is proving these actually work on quantum hardware.
The team says better quantum tech could unlock even bigger breakthroughs, letting AI solve complex problems that regular computers just can't touch yet.
Their findings are up on arXiv if you want to check out where this could lead next!