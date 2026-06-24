Zhou Hongyi unveils Tulongfeng and Yitianzhen to rival Mythos
China's 360 Security Technology just launched two AI-powered tools meant to rival the U.S.'s Mythos system, which is famous for spotting software vulnerabilities (and sparking worries about cyberattacks).
At the ISC.AI 2026 conference in Beijing, founder Zhou Hongyi introduced Tulongfeng for finding bugs automatically and Yitianzhen for defending against cyber threats.
Tulongfeng found over 3,400 vulnerabilities
Zhou described Tulongfeng as "China's version of Mythos," sharing that it has already discovered over 3,400 vulnerabilities, 105 of which have been officially verified.
He sees these tools as crucial for protecting national infrastructure and balancing out US dominance in cybersecurity.
Even with a tech gap caused by US chip restrictions, Zhou believes their innovations can match Mythos-level capabilities and keep China secure.