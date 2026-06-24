Zhou Hongyi unveils Tulongfeng and Yitianzhen to rival Mythos

Tulongfeng found over 3,400 vulnerabilities

Zhou described Tulongfeng as "China's version of Mythos," sharing that it has already discovered over 3,400 vulnerabilities, 105 of which have been officially verified.

He sees these tools as crucial for protecting national infrastructure and balancing out US dominance in cybersecurity.

Even with a tech gap caused by US chip restrictions, Zhou believes their innovations can match Mythos-level capabilities and keep China secure.