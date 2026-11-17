Zoho Arattai integrates MapmyIndia Mappls with privacy-focused in-chat navigation
MapmyIndia's Mappls app is now built right into Zoho's Arattai messenger, so you can get directions without ever leaving your chat.
Available on both Android and iOS, this update puts privacy first: no targeted ads or data sharing with outsiders.
Tap shared locations for Mappls directions
Just tap a shared location in Arattai and select "Get directions" to see turn-by-turn routes, travel time, distance, and trip cost, with directions shown in Mappls.
With Mappls App's 45 million-plus downloads and unique features like door-level navigation, this move could make planning meetups way smoother for everyone.