Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu lets AI handle coding and research
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has a pretty smart way of working. He lets AI handle long tasks like coding or research while he steps out for a walk, yoga, or lunch.
This keeps things moving even when he's not at his desk.
Sridhar Vembu treats AI as teammate
Vembu says he treats AI as more than just an assistant: it's like having another teammate who can tackle complex projects solo.
He jokes that while AI is supposed to save time, it sometimes means you end up with even more work just to keep the tech busy.
His approach reflects how workplaces are shifting: it's less about clocking hours and more about how well you team up with machines to get things done.