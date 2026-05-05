Zoho Corp. report: Indian firms adopt AI, neglect basic cybersecurity

Indian firms underuse passwords and MFA

Surprisingly, only one in four businesses use strong password policies or multifactor authentication.

Access management is a priority for just 9%, and endpoint security is even lower, at 16%.

47% of organizations faced cyberattacks, with malicious insiders at 23%, with ransomware and human error close behind (18% each).

Most companies plan to up their security budgets and adopt Zero Trust soon, but the report warns that relying too much on AI without shoring up basics could backfire.