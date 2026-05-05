Zoho Corp. report: Indian firms adopt AI, neglect basic cybersecurity
Indian companies are jumping on the AI bandwagon to boost cybersecurity, but many are missing out on basic protections.
According to Zoho Corp.'s 2026 report (just ahead of World Password Day), 93% of businesses think AI will help defend them, yet a third have not adopted the Zero Trust framework, a key security approach.
Indian firms underuse passwords and MFA
Surprisingly, only one in four businesses use strong password policies or multifactor authentication.
Access management is a priority for just 9%, and endpoint security is even lower, at 16%.
47% of organizations faced cyberattacks, with malicious insiders at 23%, with ransomware and human error close behind (18% each).
Most companies plan to up their security budgets and adopt Zero Trust soon, but the report warns that relying too much on AI without shoring up basics could backfire.