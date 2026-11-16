Zoho Desk launches blended AI agents, no-code automation studio, workstation
Zoho Desk just dropped its new Blended AI Agents, making customer service faster by letting AI handle things like retrieving order details and checking stock, while humans step in for the tricky stuff.
There is also a no-code Automation Studio for building workflows, plus a customizable Workstation to tweak your support setup.
Zoho Desk reaches 125,000 businesses worldwide
Starting out in Tenkasi, Zoho Desk now helps more than 125,000 businesses worldwide and keeps growing fast.
They have added WhatsApp support and teamed up with Arattai Business to make chatting easier.
Zoho says your data stays private: They will not use it for AI training, and local Indian data centers keep things in India.