Zoho ERP launched as alternative to Tally

With industry-specific modules and AI assistant

Zoho ERP is designed to be easy: you get low-code/no-code customization (reducing reliance on external system integrators), fast setup, and reduced dependence on third-party consultants.

The Ask Zia AI assistant helps automate tasks and spot issues early.

Plus, there are modules tailored for different industries—manufacturing, retail, non-profits—so it's not one-size-fits-all.

Seen as a homegrown alternative to SAP or Oracle, Zoho says it can reduce implementation time and total cost of ownership.