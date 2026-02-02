Zoho ERP launched as alternative to Tally
Zoho, the Chennai-based tech company, has launched Zoho ERP—an all-in-one platform built for Indian companies ready to move beyond Tally.
Announced in Kumbakonam, this new tool brings together finance, billing, supply chain, payroll, and asset management with built-in support for GST and other local compliance needs.
With industry-specific modules and AI assistant
Zoho ERP is designed to be easy: you get low-code/no-code customization (reducing reliance on external system integrators), fast setup, and reduced dependence on third-party consultants.
The Ask Zia AI assistant helps automate tasks and spot issues early.
Plus, there are modules tailored for different industries—manufacturing, retail, non-profits—so it's not one-size-fits-all.
Seen as a homegrown alternative to SAP or Oracle, Zoho says it can reduce implementation time and total cost of ownership.
Global rollout planned soon
Zoho says it is initially targeting India. Zoho plans an international rollout, but no timeline is provided in the source.
Zoho is expanding its Kumbakonam campus to fit 2,000 employees—a sign they're betting big on helping more businesses upgrade from old-school software like Tally to smarter solutions.