Zoho releases Catalyst 3.0 AI-ready update to streamline app building
Technology
Zoho just dropped Catalyst 3.0, an AI-ready update designed to do more than just speed up coding: it streamlines the whole app-building process, from launching to scaling.
Anand Nergunam, VP, Revenue Growth at Zoho, put it simply: now developers can spend less time wrestling with infrastructure and more time actually solving real business problems.
Catalyst 3.0 opens app-building to nondevelopers
Here's what's cool: Catalyst 3.0 isn't just for hardcore developers anymore.
With AI handling the heavy lifting, folks like product managers and designers can use their own expertise to build apps too.
It's a big step toward making software development more accessible, letting more people at Zoho (and beyond) help shape better solutions for users.