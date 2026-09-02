Zoho releases Catalyst 3.0, skill files lift accuracy above 90%
Zoho just dropped Catalyst 3.0, a cloud platform designed to help you launch AI-powered apps without the usual headaches.
The big upgrade? It uses skill files to guide AI tools, bumping accuracy from 35% to more than 90%.
That means faster workflows and more control for developers.
Catalyst 3.0 integrates AI coding assistants
Catalyst 3.0 connects AI coding assistants directly with cloud infrastructure, letting you customize features like authentication and manage deployments easily.
It's open source for some tools, but the main platform stays proprietary.
The platform targets enterprises, system integrators, students, and indie developers, offering flexible pricing (including free access for students using it for educational and non-commercial purposes) and budget controls.
Apps run on Zoho's global data centers supporting more than 150 million users.