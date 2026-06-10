Zoho forays into hardware with India-designed Nathu La server

Strategic shift

Owning the infrastructure

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp, explained the strategic importance of this move. He said that while they have always depended on global OEMs for hardware, infrastructure has become a fundamental part of their operations. "If compute becomes foundational, we should own it," he told Moneycontrol. This launch is in line with Zoho's long-standing strategy to build technology across the stack from applications and data centers to AI models and now server infrastructure.