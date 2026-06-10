Zoho forays into hardware with India-designed Nathu La server
What's the story
Zoho Corporation, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, has made its foray into hardware with the launch of Nathu La. The India-designed server platform is aimed at cutting down data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure costs, while giving Zoho more control over its tech stack. The Chennai-based firm, which is known for its products under the Zoho and ManageEngine brands, said that the server was designed by its Nagpur engineering team in collaboration with Intel using Intel Xeon 6 processors.
Strategic shift
Owning the infrastructure
Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp, explained the strategic importance of this move. He said that while they have always depended on global OEMs for hardware, infrastructure has become a fundamental part of their operations. "If compute becomes foundational, we should own it," he told Moneycontrol. This launch is in line with Zoho's long-standing strategy to build technology across the stack from applications and data centers to AI models and now server infrastructure.
Performance metrics
Optimizing for AI workloads
Ramamoorthy claimed that Nathu La delivers equivalent performance while cutting power consumption by 12-18% and lowering total cost of ownership by 20-30%. The company plans to deploy these servers across its data centers hosting applications used by over 150 million users globally. This move comes as AI workloads are driving up infrastructure and inference costs for tech companies. By owning the hardware stack, Zoho could optimize performance for its applications while reducing reliance on foreign server vendors such as Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo.
Exclusive deployment
Not for sale yet
Unlike traditional server vendors, Zoho isn't planning to commercialize Nathu La right away. The company is deploying the platform within its own data centers and using it for select workloads. "We launched a server platform primarily for internal use. We are dogfooding it as we speak. Zoho runs on Zoho," Ramamoorthy said. The company has been testing Nathu La for nearly a year and has already begun limited production deployments with plans to ramp up by year's end.
Team effort
Hardware talent upskilling initiative
The development of Nathu La started in 2020 at Zoho's Nagpur center, far from India's traditional hardware hubs. Mangesh Sadafale, Head of Hardware Development at Zoho, said that they started with almost no experienced hardware talent locally. To bridge this gap, Zoho launched SETU (Student Engagement for Transformative Upskilling), a program that collaborates with engineering students from their fifth semester onward. Most of the Nagpur hardware team today consists of engineers hired through this initiative.