Zoho's Catalyst 3.0 is here: How it helps developers
What's the story
Zoho Corporation has launched Catalyst 3.0, a full-stack cloud development platform designed to simplify the process of deploying applications created with AI coding assistants. The new platform connects these assistants directly with the necessary cloud infrastructure, eliminating the need for assembling services from multiple vendors. This is especially important as, while AI tools have made writing software faster, deployment and scaling remain largely manual processes.
Platform features
Platform integrates with various AI coding assistants
Catalyst 3.0 supports a range of AI coding assistants, including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Copilot, VS Code, and JetBrains.
The platform uses machine-readable skill files to inform an AI assistant about available Catalyst components and their usage.
Once a developer approves the proposed architecture, model context protocol (MCP) integrations can execute actions while a command-line interface handles deployment tasks.
Open-source initiative
Catalyst 3.0 has open-sourced some components
Zoho has open-sourced the skill files, software development kits, command-line interface and Slyte JavaScript framework of Catalyst 3.0.
This move allows developers to review these components and contribute to their improvement.
However, the underlying platform remains proprietary.
Despite automating several steps, Catalyst gives developers control over reviewing architecture and approving deployment decisions.
Target audience
Target users of the platform
Catalyst 3.0 is aimed at enterprise technology teams, system integrators, independent developers, entrepreneurs, and students.
The platform can consolidate applications from different vendors onto one platform for enterprises.
It can also transfer software created by teams outside the central IT department onto centrally managed infrastructure.
For system integrators, Catalyst could reduce the infrastructure and DevOps work needed after coding, allowing them to handle more projects with the same team.
Service range
Other features of the platform
Catalyst 3.0 provides frontend hosting, authentication, serverless functions, computing, and data management on a single platform.
Applications can be run in Zoho's data centers across India, the US, and Europe while leveraging the security systems of Zoho's cloud infrastructure that serves over 150 million users.
The company is also differentiating its platform with a flexible pricing model that charges customers only for what they use, without any per-user fee or charges for moving data out.