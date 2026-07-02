Zoho's Arattai supports WhatsApp usernames as group chat privacy safeguard
Technology
Zoho's messaging app Arattai is openly supporting WhatsApp's new username feature, saying it can actually boost privacy in group chats, if the right security steps are in place.
Jeri John, Arattai's global product head, explained that usernames are optional and come with built-in protections to stop abuse.
Arattai tool, India seeks pause
Arattai's own username tool includes reserved handles for brands, verified tags, and lets users block unwanted messages or approve new chats themselves.
Meanwhile, the Indian government has asked WhatsApp to pause its rollout until more discussions happen, a move some digital rights groups say isn't legally justified.
WhatsApp has responded by publishing an FAQ to address concerns like scams and impersonation.