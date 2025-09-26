Next Article
Zomato's ₹670 cancelation fee sparks outrage
Technology
Zomato is catching heat after a user, Divya Sharma, canceled her food order within 10 minutes due to heavy rain and still got hit with a ₹670 cancelation fee—even though no delivery partner had been assigned.
She called out the company on X (formerly Twitter), questioning how the fee could be justified as "partner's efforts."
Users upset about recent changes
After Sharma's post, others chimed in about long waits for delivery partners and refund issues.
Zomato did respond to Sharma and processed her refund by September 25, 2025.
Still, users are upset about recent changes—like losing rain surge fee waivers from Gold benefits in May—and extra charges during festivals.
Many feel Zomato needs to be clearer about its fees and policies.