Zomato's ₹670 cancelation fee sparks outrage

Users upset about recent changes

After Sharma's post, others chimed in about long waits for delivery partners and refund issues.

Zomato did respond to Sharma and processed her refund by September 25, 2025.

Still, users are upset about recent changes—like losing rain surge fee waivers from Gold benefits in May—and extra charges during festivals.

Many feel Zomato needs to be clearer about its fees and policies.