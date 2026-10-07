Zoom launches AI Slides and AI Sheets for decks, spreadsheets
Technology
Zoom announced AI Slides and AI Sheets, two new tools that can whip up presentation decks and spreadsheets for you, straight from your meeting discussions.
They're part of Zoom Workplace and powered by the AI Companion, so you don't have to waste time making slides or crunching numbers after every call.
It's all about making teamwork smoother (and maybe giving Google a run for its money).
Zoom adds deepfake detection, avatars
Alongside these tools, Zoom's added some handy extras: real-time deepfake detection for meetings, upgraded avatars that actually mimic your expressions, and live translation (beta) in English, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Japanese.
Plus, the improved AI Companion 3.0 now can help with post-meeting tasks, so you can focus on what matters instead of paperwork.