Zoom unveils AI slides and sheets for presentations and spreadsheets
Technology
Zoom announced AI-powered Slides and Sheets, letting you whip up presentations and spreadsheets from conversations and raw data from meetings and other locations across Zoom Workplace (no need to jump over to Google).
It's all part of Zoom's push to make meetings more productive (and honestly, a bit less painful) with smarter AI tools built right in.
Zoom AI Companion now sends notes
Zoom's upgraded AI Companion can now send notes, while Zoom Workplace will also get a live voice feature that translates audio in real time during meetings, and a separately upgraded avatar feature.
Plus, there's real-time deepfake detection for extra security during calls.
And if you're worried about privacy, Zoom says your content won't be used to train its AI, so your data stays yours.