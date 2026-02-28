Zoom's AI can now solve your billing issues

ZVA 3.0 is already saving agent hours

Admins now get more insight into how the AI makes decisions, so they can tweak things as needed.

ZVA 3.0 has also cut the "no-match" rate from 35% to zero.

Zoom's billing team reported a 30% deflection rate that saved over 1,000 agent hours every month.

Still, about 43% of users say chatbots sometimes don't solve their problems—so there's room to grow.