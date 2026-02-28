Zoom's AI can now solve your billing issues
Zoom just dropped Virtual Agent 3.0, its latest AI tool for handling customer support on voice and chat.
Built with OpenAI and Anthropic tech, it can orchestrate multi-step workflows across CRM, billing, and order-management systems, aiming to make support smoother and faster.
ZVA 3.0 is already saving agent hours
Admins now get more insight into how the AI makes decisions, so they can tweak things as needed.
ZVA 3.0 has also cut the "no-match" rate from 35% to zero.
Zoom's billing team reported a 30% deflection rate that saved over 1,000 agent hours every month.
Still, about 43% of users say chatbots sometimes don't solve their problems—so there's room to grow.
Upcoming features will help it learn and understand better
A Spring update will let ZVA understand documents and images, learn from real human solutions, and even reach out before issues pop up—making customer support feel a bit more human (and a lot less frustrating).