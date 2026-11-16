Zoox cars join Uber in Las Vegas starting November 16
Starting November 16, you can catch a Zoox self-driving car when you book an Uber in Las Vegas.
It's Zoox's first time teaming up with another platform, and while you can't pick a Zoox ride directly, tweaking your ride preferences might boost your chances of getting matched with one.
Just look for options like UberX or Comfort.
Zoox aims LA launch, MGM deal
This move is part of Uber's bigger plan to roll out more autonomous rides in different cities.
Zoox is aiming to launch commercial service in Los Angeles by the end of this year and be available through Uber in more places in 2027.
They've also signed a long-term deal with MGM Resorts to make pickups and drop-offs smoother at their hotels in Las Vegas.