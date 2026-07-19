Zoox pulls 105 robotaxis and rolls out smoke detection update
Amazon's self-driving car brand, Zoox, just pulled all 105 of its robotaxis off the road.
This comes after one of its cars ran into heavy smoke near a fire in Las Vegas and had to be rescued by a remote operator.
To prevent this from happening again, Zoox is rolling out a software update to help its cars better spot and react to smoke during emergencies.
NHTSA warns on autonomous vehicle safety
This isn't just about Zoox: autonomous vehicles have been struggling with emergency situations lately.
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, recently warned companies such as Zoox and Waymo that these issues are putting public safety at risk.
After incidents where Waymo's robotaxis blocked emergency crews in Austin and San Francisco, there's growing pressure for safer self-driving technology.