Zoox reassesses driverless taxis after riders smoke inside cars Technology Jul 04, 2026

Zoox, Amazon's self-driving taxi service, has given over 500,000 free rides in Las Vegas and San Francisco since September.

But without a driver on board, some riders have been breaking the rules, like lighting up inside the cars.

As Chris Stoffel from Zoox put it, "They're smoking everything in the vehicle."

The company is now rethinking its approach based on what's really happening out there.