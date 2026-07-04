Zoox reassesses driverless taxis after riders smoke inside cars
Zoox, Amazon's self-driving taxi service, has given over 500,000 free rides in Las Vegas and San Francisco since September.
But without a driver on board, some riders have been breaking the rules, like lighting up inside the cars.
As Chris Stoffel from Zoox put it, "They're smoking everything in the vehicle."
The company is now rethinking its approach based on what's really happening out there.
Zoox updates interiors for easier cleanups
To handle issues like smoke and messes, Zoox has started using moisture- and odor-resistant materials inside its robotaxis, making cleanups quicker and keeping cars on the road longer.
These updates are part of a bigger trend across robotaxi companies (even Waymo's seen similar problems), as everyone learns to adapt their tech for real people.
Despite these bumps, Zoox still plans to roll out rides in Austin and Miami soon.