ZSI publishes India's 22-volume catalog listing 13,703 butterflies and moths
Technology
After more than 12 years of research, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has published India's first complete catalog of butterflies and moths, covering 13,703 species in 22 volumes.
Final Zootaxa volume maps 3,705 genera
The final volume just dropped in the journal Zootaxa, thanks to ZSI taxonomists Dr. Rahul Joshi and Dr. Navneet Singh.
The survey mapped out 3,705 genera and 240 subfamilies, making up around 8.25% of all butterfly and moth species worldwide.
ZSI Director Dr. Dhriti Banerjee called the catalog a "vital national asset," pointing out how these insects are key pollinators and food sources, plus crucial for biodiversity research and conservation planning.