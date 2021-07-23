ZTE Axon 30 to get 8GB of virtual RAM

ZTE Axon 30 5G will offer Memory Expansion Pro technology

ZTE is gearing up to launch the Axon 30 5G smartphone in China on July 27. In the latest development, ZTE's Director of Consumer Experience, Lu Qianhao, has revealed that the handset will feature a 'Memory Expansion Pro' technology that will virtually boost the built-in RAM by 8GB. This means that Axon 30's 12GB of RAM will get expanded up to 20GB when needed.

Technology

How will the Memory Expansion Pro technology work?

Smartphones with RAM expansion technology, like some of the OPPO and Realme phones, use the extra internal storage space to virtually expand the device's RAM. In the case of Axon 30 5G, the system will combine the UFS 3.1 storage with a Lingxi engine to provide a virtual RAM capacity of up to 8GB to boost the memory up to 20GB.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz OLED panel

The ZTE Axon 30 5G will feature an edge-to-edge, notch-less display with slim bezels and an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, there will be a dual-ring camera setup housing four lenses. The device will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will come in both glassback and leatherback variants.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 30 5G will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP (f/2.0) under-display camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The ZTE Axon 30 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MiFavor 11 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Axon 30 5G: Pricing and availability

ZTE will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Axon 30 5G smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on July 27. However, considering the expected specifications, it might start at around Rs. 45,000.