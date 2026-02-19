Zuckerberg admits he should have blocked under-13 users earlier

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in court that he regrets not catching under-13 users on Instagram earlier, saying, "I always wish that we could have gotten there sooner." The trial is part of a bigger conversation about how social media affects young people's mental health.

Documents revealed 4 million US kids were using Instagram Lawyers showed documents revealing that in 2015, four million US kids under 13—about 30% of all 10- to 12-year-olds—were using Instagram.

One plaintiff, Kaley G.M., started using the app at just nine years old, even though Instagram officially bans anyone younger than 13.

Enforcing age limits is tough, says Zuckerberg Zuckerberg explained that enforcing age limits is tough because people often lie about their age online.

Still, he admitted Meta could have done more to spot and remove underage users sooner.

Internal records show Meta tried to get teens to spend Internal records showed Meta tried to get teens—and even kids under 13—to spend more time on its platforms.

This goes against past claims from Zuckerberg that they never aimed for this group.