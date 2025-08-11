Zuckerberg leads AI hiring push at Meta
Mark Zuckerberg is personally spearheading a major hiring push at Meta, aiming to bring in top AI minds for its new superintelligence lab.
The team's scouting list includes standout talent from places like UC Berkeley and Carnegie Mellon, many with experience at OpenAI or Google DeepMind.
This has sparked even more competition in Silicon Valley, with OpenAI boosting pay to keep its own experts from jumping ship.
Zuckerberg's hands-on approach to recruiting
Zuckerberg isn't just overseeing things—he's actually reviewing candidates' work himself and chatting with execs in a group called "Recruiting Party."
The focus? People who've made real breakthroughs in AI and have strong technical skills.
Despite Meta's big offers (and a $14 billion deal led by Alexandr Wang), many OpenAI engineers are sticking around, showing just how fierce the battle for AI talent has become.