Zuckerberg leads AI hiring push at Meta Technology Aug 11, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg is personally spearheading a major hiring push at Meta, aiming to bring in top AI minds for its new superintelligence lab.

The team's scouting list includes standout talent from places like UC Berkeley and Carnegie Mellon, many with experience at OpenAI or Google DeepMind.

This has sparked even more competition in Silicon Valley, with OpenAI boosting pay to keep its own experts from jumping ship.