Zuckerberg says costs delay Muse India launch despite 10 million signups
Technology
Meta's new AI assistant, Muse, is a hit in the US and Canada: more than 10 million people have signed up for it in just six weeks.
But if you're wondering why it hasn't launched in India, here's the deal: Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg says high computing costs are holding back a global rollout.
For now, Meta wants to make sure Muse can run smoothly and affordably before expanding.
Muse confidential VM privacy upgrade planned
Muse is already pretty popular for things like shopping help and productivity; about one-quarter of people who have set up Muse use it daily.
Meta has teamed up with Plaid for payments and is planning an upgrade called Muse Confidential VM to boost privacy.
Looking ahead, Zuckerberg hopes Muse will help people connect across their social and work lives.