Listing WI batters with 150-plus scores in ODI run chases 

Chasing 352 in the aforementioned New Chandigarh contest, Hope's aggressive batting helped West Indies start well.

While the right-handed batter continued to attack at one end, the likes of Keemo Paul (44) and Amir Jangoo (67) supported him well.

The skipper returned unbeaten on 162* off just 143 balls as WI prevailed in the 48th over.

Notably, Hope had to open the innings, with the injured Jewel Andrew taken to the hospital.

The captain aced the challenge and played the innings of his life.