Listing WI batters with 150-plus scores in ODI run chases
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope scripted a ton of records with an unbeaten 162 against India in the third ODI in New Chandigarh. His innings, which included 17 fours and three sixes, is now the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in a successful ODI run chase. On this note, we look at the WI batters to register 150-plus scores while chasing targets in ODIs.
#1
162* - Shai Hope vs India, 2026
Chasing 352 in the aforementioned New Chandigarh contest, Hope's aggressive batting helped West Indies start well.
While the right-handed batter continued to attack at one end, the likes of Keemo Paul (44) and Amir Jangoo (67) supported him well.
The skipper returned unbeaten on 162* off just 143 balls as WI prevailed in the 48th over.
Notably, Hope had to open the innings, with the injured Jewel Andrew taken to the hospital.
The captain aced the challenge and played the innings of his life.
#2
162 - Chris Gayle vs England, 2019
Hope equaled Chris Gayle's record of the highest ODI score by a WI batter while batting second in ODIs.
The latter showed his flair with the bat in the 2019 St George's ODI against England.
He cleared the boundaries for fun and reached his hundred off just 55 balls.
Gayle eventually departed for a jaw-dropping 162 from only 97 deliveries with 11 fours and 14 sixes.
Despite the opener's efforts, the hosts failed to accomplish the 419-run target and lost by 29 runs.
#3
153 - Brian Lara vs Pakistan, 1993
The legendary Brian Lara was the first Caribbean to reach this milestone.
Chasing 285 against a strong Pakistan attack in the 1993 Sharjah match, WI were powered by Lara's brilliance at the top.
After losing Desmond Haynes (3) early, Lara took the innings forward with Phil Simmons (42) and Keith Arthurton (44).
The star left-hander was eventually dismissed for 153 off 143 balls (21 fours). This knock meant WI won by six wickets with 27 balls remaining.