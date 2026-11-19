Playing his 96th match (172 innings), Latham owns 6,450 runs at 38.85 (100s: 17, 50s: 31).

As per Cricinfo, he recorded his 16th duck.

In 13 matches against India, Latham owns 692 runs at 28.83 (50s: 8). He recorded his 3rd duck against India.

Meanwhile, 5 of his 16 ducks have come at home from 49 matches (83 innings) at 43.79.

He owns 3,460 runs on home soil (100s: 10, 50s: 13).