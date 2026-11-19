Tom Latham records his 16th duck in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand cricket team opener Tom Latham was dismissed for a nought on Day 1 of the 1st Test against India at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Latham perished to right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the 1st over of New Zealand's innings after they were put to bat. It was a sorry start for the hosts who lost their skipper for a two-ball duck. Here's more.
Information
Bumrah gets Latham
Latham left a ball he expected to angle away. However, the delivery from Bumrah came back in late and hit the off-stump. A fuller ball got the southpaw with New Zealand being reduced to 2/1.
Numbers
Latham posts his 3rd duck against India
Playing his 96th match (172 innings), Latham owns 6,450 runs at 38.85 (100s: 17, 50s: 31).
As per Cricinfo, he recorded his 16th duck.
In 13 matches against India, Latham owns 692 runs at 28.83 (50s: 8). He recorded his 3rd duck against India.
Meanwhile, 5 of his 16 ducks have come at home from 49 matches (83 innings) at 43.79.
He owns 3,460 runs on home soil (100s: 10, 50s: 13).
Do you know?
Latham falls to Bumrah for the 2nd time
Latham has now been dismissed by Bumrah for the time in Tests. Across 10 innings, Latham owns 79 runs from 165 balls against Bumrah. He has an average of 39.5. Bumrah has bowled 128 dot balls.
Twitter Post
Here's how Bumrah trapped Latham!
A PEACH FROM JASPRIT BUMRAH 🥹❤️— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 18, 2026
- Welcome back, GOAT. pic.twitter.com/u3dL1thPDZ