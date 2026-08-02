IPL: 3 teams that could acquire Hardik Pandya from MI
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians (MI) has become one of the hottest topics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ecosystem. The all-rounder has not enjoyed a great run as MI skipper in the last three seasons. As the five-time champions finished ninth on the IPL 2026 points table, reports of Pandya's exit came to the fore. His all-round capabilities and leadership experience make him a highly coveted player in the league. On this note, we look at three IPL teams that could acquire Pandya.
#1
Pandya's all-round brilliance can aid CSK
With 2,955 runs at an average rate of 27.87 and 82 wickets at an economy of 9.35, Pandya is among the top all-rounders in IPL history.
Since Ravindra Jadeja's exit, Chennai Super Kings have felt the need for a potent three-dimensional player.
Their lower order also looked fragile in the 2026 season. Pandya can hence be a great addition to the team.
As Ruturaj Gaikwad has not enjoyed great returns as the CSK skipper, Pandya can be considered for the leadership job as well.
#1
KKR are looking for a skipper
With Ajinkya Rahane's retirement, Kolkata Knight Riders are on the lookout for a new captain.
As they currently don't have many captaincy options with experience at the highest level, Pandya can be a great fit for the team.
Though the all-rounder has struggled while leading MI, he powered Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023.
Pandya's acquisition could also allow KKR to release Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026.
However, he failed to justify the investment.
#3
LSG need power in lower order
Though Lucknow Super Giants had a formidable top four in IPL 2026, the absence of a proven finisher hurt them big time.
Pandya's addition could be the perfect answer for this issue. The veteran would also further strengthen their pace attack.
Notably, the Super Giants also don't have a notable three-dimensional player in their current set-up.
With Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals, they are also looking for a new skipper.