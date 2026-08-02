IPL: 3 teams that could acquire Hardik Pandya from MI

With 2,955 runs at an average rate of 27.87 and 82 wickets at an economy of 9.35, Pandya is among the top all-rounders in IPL history.

Since Ravindra Jadeja's exit, Chennai Super Kings have felt the need for a potent three-dimensional player.

Their lower order also looked fragile in the 2026 season. Pandya can hence be a great addition to the team.

As Ruturaj Gaikwad has not enjoyed great returns as the CSK skipper, Pandya can be considered for the leadership job as well.