IPL 2027: Who can replace Travis Head as SRH opener?
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have to look for a new opener in the wake of Travis Head's decision to skip the 2027 Indian Premier League. The Australian cricketer has opted out of the tournament due to workload management concerns, given his packed schedule with important bilateral series and the ODI World Cup next year. Head was not retained by SRH after informing them about his unavailability. On this note, we look at three players who can fill his shoes at SRH.
#1
Rachin Ravindra
Though Rachin Ravindra is yet to set the IPL on fire, he has emerged as an all-format star for New Zealand.
The left-handed batter can be the anchor in SRH's destructive batting line-up to maintain the balance.
He also boasts a good international record in Asian conditions.
Not to forget, Ravindra can also contribute with his left-arm spin bowling.
#2
Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Kusal Mendis is another overseas player who can form a solid opening pair with Abhishek Sharma.
According to Cricinfo, he has scored 1,191 T20 runs this year at an average of 42.53 and a strike rate of 147.76.
His ability to perform well on Asian pitches can make him a valuable asset for the Orange Army.
#3
Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope recently had an outstanding white-ball series in India.
He amassed a staggering 261 runs in four T20I innings, including two centuries and a half-century.
His dual role as a batsman and wicket-keeper makes him even more valuable.
Hope's performance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad makes him an even more attractive option for SRH.