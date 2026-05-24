3 times Virat Kohli lost his temper in IPL

One of the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli is known for his passionate on-field demeanor. However, there have been instances when he has let his emotions get the better of him. The batting talisman was recently involved in a heated on-field exchange with Travis Head during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Hyderabad. Here are the three notable instances when Kohli lost his cool during IPL matches.

#3 Heated exchange between Kohli and Head The confrontation in the aforementioned RCB-SRH game began when Head made a comment that irked Kohli. The former India captain retorted by telling Head, "Okay, come down and bowl some deliveries." After Kohli was dismissed a few balls later, Head taunted him further by saying, "Mate, you got out before I even came on to bowl." When the match concluded, Kohli shook hands with other players. However, he ignored Head's outstretched hand and moved ahead. This gesture has sparked a debate in the cricket community over sportsmanship.

#2 The spat with Naveen-ul-Haq Emotions flared up in an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB. It was a low-scoring thriller as RCB defended a paltry 126/9 in Lucknow. Kohli was involved in several heated exchanges with Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq in both innings. The spat ran through the customary handshake as well. Even the then LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir got into an argument with Kohli. Following the match, both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees.

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