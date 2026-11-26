Brisbane T20I: Will Australia bounce back against England?
What's the story
The third T20I of the five-match series between Australia and England will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane tomorrow. After a crushing defeat in the second T20I, Australia will be looking to bounce back and regain the lead. England, on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning momentum after a dominant performance in Gold Coast.
Details
Pitch report and conditions
The Gabba is known for its lively tracks which offer fast bowlers swing and nip. According to Cricinfo, it is among the high-scoring grounds in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Expect another high-scoring thriller despite the long boundaries.
The Brisbane weather will be cloudy throughout the day with thunderstorms in the morning. However, there is no imminent threat of rain.
Series
How the series has panned out
England's victory in the second T20I was nothing short of spectacular.
The team scored 185 runs in just 13.1 overs, with Aneurin Donald smashing an incredible 85 off just 32 balls.
His innings included 9 sixes and 4 boundaries, helping England level the series at Carrara Oval on Tuesday.
The series opener at MCG saw Australia chase down 188 in the final-over thriller.
Australia
Australia may look to make changes
After their loss in Gold Coast, Australia might consider making some changes.
While Mitchell Owen could replace a struggling Lachlan Shaw, Billy Stanlake could be given an opportunity. Henry Thornton is another option who can swing the new ball upfront.
Likely XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wicket-keeper), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, and Billy Stanlake.
Information
England likely to field same XI
England are likely to field the same lineup for the third T20I. Likely XI: Phil Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wicket-keeper), James Coles, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, and Henry Crocombe.
Record
Here's the head-to-head record
Between 2006 and 2025, Australia played nine T20Is at The Gabba, winning seven and losing just one. One match was abandoned.
According to Cricinfo, Australia and England have clashed in 28 T20Is with 13 wins each.
Two matches were abandoned. Australia have an 8-4 lead over England in home T20Is.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
England's Adil Rashid is set to play his 156th T20I. This would take him to the top five most-capped players in the format, according to Cricinfo.
The average score batting first at The Gabba in T20Is is 151. Australia have the highest team total here (209/3 vs South Africa, 2006).
Notably, Harry Brook averages 51.00 and has a strike rate of 190.29 in T20Is this year.