3rd T20I, Ryan Burl slams unbeaten 54 versus India: Stats

Burl smashed five fours in his knock of 54*.

With this effort, he has raced to 2,114 runs from 124 matches (115 innings) at 26.09.

He struck his 5th fifty fifty for Zimbabwe.

Notably, Burl reached a tally of 150 fours in T20Is, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in T20s, Burl has amassed 2,908 runs from 208 matches (190 innings) at 29.83. He slammed his 13th fifty.