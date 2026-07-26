3rd T20I, Ryan Burl slams unbeaten 54 versus India: Stats
What's the story
India completed a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. The Indian team showed a remarkable turnaround after a disappointing seven-match winless run in the UK. 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the charge for India. His 81 helped India score 192/5 in 20 overs. In response, Zimbabwe were restricted to a score of 157/7. Ryan Burl impressed with an unbeaten 54. Here's more.
Information
Burl ends as Zimbabwe's top run-scorer
Burl ended as Zimbabwe's top run-scorer. He smashed a 43-ball 54*. He walked in when Zimbabwe were 34/3. A 31-run stand followed between Burl and Ben Curran. Alongside Wessly Madhevere, Burl then added 60 runs off 50 balls. However, India always stayed ahead and got the job done.
Runs
5th fifty in T20Is for Burl
Burl smashed five fours in his knock of 54*.
With this effort, he has raced to 2,114 runs from 124 matches (115 innings) at 26.09.
He struck his 5th fifty fifty for Zimbabwe.
Notably, Burl reached a tally of 150 fours in T20Is, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in T20s, Burl has amassed 2,908 runs from 208 matches (190 innings) at 29.83. He slammed his 13th fifty.