3rd WODI; Rawal, Shafali slam match-winning fifties versus Zimbabwe: Stats

Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 131 runs in their innings as Vaishnavi finished with figures of 5/39.

In response, however, India lost Yastika Bhatia on the first ball of the innings.

Though Rawal and Harleen Deol then added 59 runs, the latter was trapped for 19.

Despite the early setback, Rawal and Shafali continued India's charge toward victory with a partnership of 74 runs in just 50 balls.