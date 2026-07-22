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Home / News / Sports News / Jayden Lennox scripts history for New Zealand (ODIs): Details here  
Jayden Lennox scripts history for New Zealand (ODIs): Details here  
Lennox bagged 14 wickets in the ODI series against WI

Jayden Lennox scripts history for New Zealand (ODIs): Details here  

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 22, 2026
03:02 pm
What's the story

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox has made a mark in the cricketing world with his stellar performance against the West Indies. The 31-year-old was instrumental in helping the Black Caps clinch a hard-fought 3-2 ODI series victory. He bagged a whopping 14 wickets across five matches and walked away with the Player-of-the-Series honor. Having claimed a three-fer in the series finale in Barbados, Lennox became the NZ bowler with the joint-most wickets in a bilateral ODI series.

Record-breaking performance

Lennox's brilliant show in the fifth ODI 

Albeit in a losing cause, Lennox was New Zealand's standout bowler in the fifth and final match, taking 3/35 across nine overs.

Despite his efforts, the home team accomplished the 269-run target to earn the consolation win.

The left-arm spinner ended the series with an impressive 14 wickets at an average of 13.64 and an economy rate of 4.34.

This was just Lennox's third bilateral ODI series after making his international debut against India earlier this year.

Elite list 

Lennox joins these names 

Besides Lennox, no other Kiwi spinner has taken even 11 wickets in a two-team ODI series, as per Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, the spinner has gone par with former pacers Geoff Allott (14 vs South Africa, 1998-99) and Andre Adams (14 vs India, 2002-03) in terms of NZ bowlers with the most scalps in a bilateral ODI series.

Lennox also surpassed Tim Southee (13 wickets vs England, 2008) to become NZ's most successful bowler in a bilateral ODI series away from home.

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Spells 

Successive four-plus wicket-hauls

The second game of the WI-NZ series saw Lennox take his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs (5/19 in eight overs).

These are now the third-best figures by a New Zealand spinner in ODI history.

Lennox backed this spell with another four-fer in the third match (4/52 from 10 overs).

Meanwhile, the youngster has now raced to 22 wickets from 10 ODIs at 17.86 (ER: 4.22).

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Statement 

Spin-friendly Caribbean pitches aided my performance: Lennox

Lennox acknowledged that the spin-friendly conditions in the Caribbean worked to his advantage.

He said, "It's been a lot of fun. Playing on pitches that are pretty spin-conducive has been a great learning experience for me."

The spinner also emphasized on the importance of these bilateral series as opportunities to learn and gain experience in foreign conditions.

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