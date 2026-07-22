Jayden Lennox scripts history for New Zealand (ODIs): Details here  

Albeit in a losing cause, Lennox was New Zealand's standout bowler in the fifth and final match, taking 3/35 across nine overs.

Despite his efforts, the home team accomplished the 269-run target to earn the consolation win.

The left-arm spinner ended the series with an impressive 14 wickets at an average of 13.64 and an economy rate of 4.34.

This was just Lennox's third bilateral ODI series after making his international debut against India earlier this year.