WTC final: How does Ravichandran Ashwin perform against New Zealand

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 06:25 pm

India will battle it out with New Zealand for the World Test Championship crown in the finale, starting June 18. The Indians, who will play their first Test since March 2021, have been participating in the intra-squad simulation match. It will be interesting to see if senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gets drafted in the XI. We analyze his Test performance against New Zealand.

Career

A look at his Test career

Ashwin is presently the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. In 78 Tests, he has picked up 409 wickets at an incredible average of 24.69. He owns as many as 30 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-fors. The formidable tally includes a best match haul of 13/140. Ashwin has also scored 2,656 runs with the help of five hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

NZ

Fourth-highest wicket-taker for India against NZ

Ashwin is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India against New Zealand in Test cricket. He has accounted for 48 scalps from six Tests against them at a formidable average of 16.97. Ashwin is only behind Bishan Bedi (57), E Prasanna (55), and Anil Kumble (50) on the list. His tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls and three hauls of 10 wickets (most for India against NZ).

Information

Best match figures of Ashwin

Ashwin's best match figures in Test cricket (13/140) came against New Zealand in the 2016 Indore Test. He registered figures of 6/81 and 7/59 in the two innings as India handed New Zealand an innings defeat. Ashwin was named the Player of the Match.

Battles

His record against the New Zealand batsmen

Considering his record, it is evident that Ashwin has a knack for picking wickets against New Zealand. He has dismissed NZ captain Kane Williamson as many as five times in Test cricket. The latter has managed to score 146 off 242 balls against Ashwin (168 dot balls). Williamson's compatriot Ross Taylor has also fallen to Ashwin five times (99 off 174 balls).

Performance

Here are his notable performances against the Kiwis

Ashwin performed brilliantly in his first Test series against New Zealand (2012). He finished as the leading wicket-taker as India routed NZ 2-0 in the series. Ashwin took 18 scalps in two Tests at a phenomenal average of 13.11. The off-spinner was even more dangerous in the 2016 series. He picked up 27 wickets (highest) in three Tests as India won 3-0.