Inquiry into Imam-ul-Haq's Lord's absence? Aaqib Javed hints at action
What's the story
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance, Aaqib Javed, has criticized opening batter Imam-ul-Haq for his absence in the Lord's Test. Imam missed both innings due to a low-grade calf tear, which left Aaqib "deeply disappointed." He hinted at an impending inquiry into Imam's decision not to bat during the match. This comes after the Pakistan side and coaching staff saw an overhaul.
Disappointment expressed
'How is it possible...,' Aaqib on Imam's absence
Aaqib questioned Imam's commitment to the game, saying, "How is it possible that a pulled muscle ruled you out of batting in both innings? He should have tried and fought."
He added that "players in the past used to get injuries but they used to put on casts and still tried [to play]."
The PCB had earlier announced Imam's injury and his participation in the remaining Test would depend on medical advice.
Controversy continues
Criticism over warm-up session participation
Despite his absence from the Test, Imam participated in a warm-up session with the rest of the team on the fourth morning.
This drew heavy criticism from Stuart Broad and David Warner.
Aaqib defended this decision by saying that it was meant to send a message to recalled players about raising their game on important tours and showing effort.
Management accountability
PCB's decision to send Imam back home
The PCB's decision to send Imam back home after Pakistan's defeat in the second Test was part of a wider overhaul.
Aaqib explained that six others accompanied him, including Pakistan's head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, who were also sent home as part of this move.
He blamed the team management for flawed selection decisions and stressed on the need to compete better in future matches.
Information
Major shake-up in Pakistan side
The PCB made major changes to the Babar Azam-led side currently touring England. In an unprecedented move, the board recalled seven players from England mid-series, following Pakistan's humiliating defeats in the first two Tests.
Position defense
Aaqib defends his position amid criticism
Aaqib has been in his post for two years, during which several coaches have come and gone.
He defended his position by saying, "When we select the team as coach or captain and make a squad, we're responsible for that squad. But once they go on tour, we cannot do anything about the match-to-match combination."
He also praised incoming Test head coach Mike Hesson and pledged full support to him.
Notice
PCB issues show-cause notices to selectors
Earlier, the PCB issued show-cause notices to its selection committee members over the inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for the Test tours of the West Indies and England, as per Cricbuzz.
The committee, which includes former players Aaqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq, has been given 24 hours to respond.
PCB's Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed has asked the selectors to explain their rationale behind picking Imam and Rizwan.