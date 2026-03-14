Abhishek Sharma: Decoding the SRH opener's crunch stats in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is all set to start from March 28 onward. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be backing opening batter Abhishek Sharma to come good. Despite the Team India player not being at his best in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, he is expected to regain form and deliver. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, we decode his numbers.

IPL 10 fifty-plus scores for Abhishek in the IPL In 77 IPL matches, Abhishek owns 1,816 runs from 73 innings at 27.10. In addition to nine fifties, he owns a century. He made his IPL debut in 2018 for the Delhi Capitals. From three matches, he scored 63 runs (SR: 190.90). He moved to SRH next and has represented the side since 2019. He owns 1,753 runs for SRH at 26.56 (SR: 162.16).

400-plus runs On three occasions, he has scored 400-plus in a season On three occasions, Abhishek has scored 400-plus in a season. In IPL 2022, he managed 426 runs from 14 matches at 30.42. He managed two fifties (HS: 75). In IPL 2024, he helped SRH reach the final. Abhishek amassed 484 runs (16 matches) at 32.26 (HS: 75*). He hit three fifties. Last season, he scored 439 runs at 33.76 from 14 matches (HS: 141).

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Do you know? Highest individual score for SRH in IPL Abhishek owns the highest individual score for SRH in IPL. He smashed 141 runs off 55 balls against Punjab Kings. He hammered 10 sixes and 14 fours, striking at 256.36. He broke David Warner's knock worth 126 in terms of posting SRH's hughest individual score.

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