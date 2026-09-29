Abishek Porel back to domestic cricket after sexual offense case

Porel was charged under 19 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with most charges being non-bailable. Sections of the Information Technology Act were also included in the case.

After spending over a month in jail, he was granted bail on September 18 in cases including rape and having sexual relations on the promise of marriage.

The legal proceedings were brought before the Calcutta High Court on August 11, when Magra Police informed Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya about Porel's arrest.