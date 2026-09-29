Abishek Porel back to domestic cricket after sexual offense case
What's the story
Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel has been included in Bengal's senior men's squad for practice matches ahead of the impending Ranji Trophy season. The decision comes days after he was granted bail in a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offenses. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the squad on Tuesday, with Sudip Chatterjee as captain.
Case details
What was the case against Porel?
Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC), was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 11.
A young medical student lodged a complaint against him. She alleged that Porel had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage and threatened to make intimate photographs public.
The FIR was registered at Magra Police Station on June 30.
Court proceedings
Bail granted on September 18
Porel was charged under 19 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with most charges being non-bailable. Sections of the Information Technology Act were also included in the case.
After spending over a month in jail, he was granted bail on September 18 in cases including rape and having sexual relations on the promise of marriage.
The legal proceedings were brought before the Calcutta High Court on August 11, when Magra Police informed Justice Sougat Bhattacharyya about Porel's arrest.
Comeback
Porel returns to Bengal setup
Porel, who made his IPL debut in 2023, has been part of the Capitals. He has scored over 700 runs so far.
Having made his debut for Bengal in the 2021/22 season, he has played 32 First-Class, 23 List A, and 61 T20 matches.
The Bengal team is set to leave Kolkata on September 30 and return on October 6 as they gear up for the 2026 Ranji Trophy season.