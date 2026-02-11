T20 World Cup, Adam Zampa becomes joint second-highest wicket-taker: Stats

Australia's Adam Zampa demolished Ireland with a four-fer in match number 14 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday in Colombo. Chasing a target of 183 runs, Ireland perished for 115 to hand Australia a massive win in Group B. Zampa claimed 4/23 from his 4 overs to become the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. Here's more.

Spell A solid spell on offer Zampa was introduced in the 7th over and he dismissed Gareth Delaney. In the 9th over, Zampa conceded 11 runs, being hit for 2 fours as well. In the 14th over, he dismissed Lorcan Tucker, breaking a 46-run stand. His final over saw him earn two scalps in the form of George Dockrell (41) and Mark Adair (12).

T20 WC Zampa goes level with Hasaranga and Rashid Zampa clocked 4/23 from his 4 overs. As mentioned, he is now the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup. Zampa has raced to 40 scalps from 22 matches at 12.90, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has gone level with Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan. Shakib Al Hasan (50) is the only bowler with more T20 World Cup wickets.

