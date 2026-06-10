Afghanistan include pacer Mohammad Saleem in ODI squad against India
What's the story
Afghanistan have bolstered their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India by adding fast bowler Mohammad Saleem. The decision comes after his impressive performance in a one-off Test match between the two nations in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 8. Saleem, who took six wickets during that game, was initially named only in Afghanistan's Test squad.
Career stats
Saleem's limited-overs debut and T20I appearance
Saleem made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chattogram on July 5, 2023. He bowled 4.2 overs and gave away 36 runs without taking a wicket. His second ODI appearance was also against Bangladesh in Chattogram on July 8, 2023, where he bowled six overs for 34 runs but again went wicketless. The pacer has also played one T20I against India in Bengaluru on January 17, 2024.
Team lineup
Full squad for the ODI series
The full Afghanistan squad for the ODI series against India includes Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai AM Ghazanfar Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Fareed Malik Bilal Sami and Saleem. However, star spin-bowling all-rounders Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi missed the team's last practice session in Mohali.
Player updates
Rashid expected to join in Dharamsala, Nabi unwell
Rashid is expected to join the squad directly in Dharamsala while Nabi is unwell. Despite their absence, Saleem's inclusion in the ODI squad marks a significant step in his international cricket career. His performance in the one-off Test match has clearly impressed the selectors, paving the way for him to take on India once again but this time in white-ball cricket.
Do you know?
Saleem claims six-wicket haul versus India
Saleem recorded a stunning spell in his second Test appearance (6/140 from 27 overs). The pacer also bowled three maidens. He now has three fifers across 18 First-Class matches. The 23-year-old pacer's tally in the format now reads 58 wickets.