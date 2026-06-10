Afghanistan include pacer Mohammad Saleem in ODI squad against India

Player updates

Rashid expected to join in Dharamsala, Nabi unwell

Rashid is expected to join the squad directly in Dharamsala while Nabi is unwell. Despite their absence, Saleem's inclusion in the ODI squad marks a significant step in his international cricket career. His performance in the one-off Test match has clearly impressed the selectors, paving the way for him to take on India once again but this time in white-ball cricket.