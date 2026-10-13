One-off Test: Resilient Afghanistan secure hard-fought draw against Bangladesh
What's the story
Afghanistan managed to secure a hard-fought draw against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match played in Abu Dhabi. The result was largely due to Sediqullah Atal's fighting century on the final day. He batted for 332 balls, scoring 111 runs with nine fours and three sixes. Afghanistan ended their second innings at 346/8 after 142 overs, successfully batting through the remaining time of the match.
Match dynamics
Bangladesh in control after 1st innings
Bangladesh took control of the match with a first-innings total of 346 before bundling out Afghanistan for 240, taking a handy 106-run lead.
They then consolidated their position with a solid second innings performance, posting 372/7 declared from 105.2 overs.
This left Afghanistan chasing an improbable target of 479 runs for victory, putting immense pressure on their batting unit in the final phase of the match.
Batting strategy
Patient knock from Atal
With a huge target to chase, Afghanistan took a cautious approach, prioritizing survival over an improbable victory.
Atal played a key role in this strategy with his patient knock.
Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Atal held his ground and took Afghanistan past the 200-run mark in their second innings.
He went down as the seventh batter.
Match conclusion
Ahmad's fighting 49 avoided Bangladesh's win
Afghanistan reached 250 in the 100th over but continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.
Despite this, their lower order showed resilience with Yamin Ahmadzai and Qais Ahmad extending the innings.
While the former survived 85 balls for his 19, Ahmad returned unbeaten on 49 off 80 balls.
Several reviews were taken in the final overs of the innings as Bangladesh searched for a decisive breakthrough.
Shadman
Shadman Islam completes 1,500 Test runs
Shadman's 67 off 111 balls in Bangladesh's first innings was laced with seven fours.
This was his ninth Test fifty, as he also owns a couple of hundreds.
The opener went past 1,500 Test runs during his stay.
As per Cricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,578 runs across 31 Tests at an average of 28.17.
Tanzid
Tanzid's fiery hand
Bangladesh's first innings also saw Tanzid score an impressive 83 runs off just 71 balls (eight fours and four sixes).
The Bangladesh opener came close to breaking Tamim Iqbal's (86 vs New Zealand, 2019) record of most runs by a Bangladeshi player in the first session of a Test match.
Meanwhile, Tanzid has now raced to 223 runs across four Tests at 31.85 (100: 1. 50: 1).
Litton
Litton Das equals Mushfiqur's record
Litton scored over 50 in both innings - 102 off just 117 balls and 53 off 89 balls.
The dasher has now equalled Mushfiqur Rahim in terms of Bangladesh batters with the most Test tons as a designated wicket-keeper (6 each).
Overall, this was Litton's seventh Test ton as he also owns 21 fifties. The keeper also went past 3,500 Test runs (now 3,511 at 36.19).
Mehidy
11th Test fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy smoked five fours en route to his 97-ball 52* in his second outing with the bat.
With his latest fifty, the all-rounder has raced to 2,384 Test runs at an average of 24.32.
Besides scoring 11 fifties in this format, he has also slammed a couple of tons.
The off-spinner also claimed four wickets in the match, including a 3/73 in the fourth innings.
He owns 229 wickets in the format at an average of 31.65.
Knocks
Vital 80s from Shanto, Rahim
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim recorded 80-plus scores to power Bangladesh in their second innings.
The former scored 82 off 91 balls with the help of five fours.
This was his eighth Test fifty, which powered him to 2,805 runs at 34.20 (100s: 9).
Mushfiqur, who happens to be Bangladesh's leading Test run-scorer, now has 6,957 runs at 39.08 (100s: 14, 50s: 30).
Information
Saleem claims four-fer
Afghanistan pacer Mohammad Saleem put up a stellar show with two fine spells. His 23 overs in Bangladesh's first innings resulted in 82 runs and four wickets (2 maidens). He dismissed two more batters in his second outing (2/69 in 19.2 overs). He now has 12 wickets across three Tests at 29.
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62 for Abdul Malik
Afghan opener Abdul Malik did well with the bat in his first outing, scoring 62 off 120 balls with the help of four fours and a six. This was his maiden Test fifty, which has taken him to 183 runs at 14.07.
Rahmat
Rahmat Shah hammers twin 50-plus scores
Rahmat returned unbeaten on 105 off 216 balls in his first outing and followed it up with a 124-ball 51.
He has raced to 1,199 runs at a brilliant average of 49.95. His tally now includes four tons and seven fifties.
No other Afghan batter even has 900 runs in Test cricket.
The veteran became just the sixth player in Test cricket to register twin 50-plus scores on his debut as captain, which also includes at least one hundred.
Atal
Atal scripts history with maiden Test ton
Atal's 111 runs off 332 balls saw him become the first Afghan cricketer to score a century in the fourth innings.
He recorded nine fours and three sixes. Before this match, he had played two Test matches and scored only 62 runs.
This was also his maiden First-Class hundred.
Mahmud
Hat-trick for Hasan Mahmud
In Afghanistan's first innings, Hasan Mahmud has made history by becoming the first-ever fast bowler from Bangladesh to claim a Test hat-trick.
He became only the third Bangladeshi bowler overall to achieve this feat. Mahmud finished with 5/55 across 21 overs (5 maidens).
The pacer has now gone par with Shahadat Hossain in terms of Bangladesh pacers with the most Test five-wicket hauls (4 each).
Mahmud has raced to 51 wickets at an average of 29.25.
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50 Test wickets for Ebadot Hossain
Ebadot Hossain also bowled two fine spells in the game - 4/56 from 15.1 overs and 3/50 from 21 overs. These spells powered him past 50 Test wickets. He now owns 52 wickets at a below-par average of 47.17 (4W: 3, 5W: 1).