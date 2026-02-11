These ice dancers skated to AI music at the Olympics

Czech Republic 's sibling ice dancing duo, Katerina Mrazkova and Daniel Mrazek, made their Olympic debut on Monday. The pair performed a rhythm dance routine to a mix of AC/DC and AI-generated music. The choice of AI music has drawn criticism from fans and commentators alike. At the time of the performance, an NBC commentator said "this is AI generated," referring to the first part of their routine's music.

Controversial selection AI music in ice dance The Olympic ice dance competition consists of two events: the rhythm dance and free dance. This season's theme is "The Music, Dance Styles, and Feeling of the 1990s." However, Mrazkova and Mrazek chose a routine with music that was half AC/DC and half AI for their performance. The official Olympics website confirms that the duo used an AI-generated song for their rhythm dance segment.

Past incidents Backlash over AI-generated song This isn't the first time Mrazkova and Mrazek have faced backlash for using AI-generated music. Earlier in the season, they performed a 1990s-inspired song with lyrics directly lifted from New Radicals's hit You Get What You Give. The duo later changed their song before the Olympics, replacing the New Radicals lyrics with other AI-generated ones that sounded like Bon Jovi's.

