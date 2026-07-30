SA20: Albie Morkel replaces Stephen Fleming as JSK head coach

Morkel's appointment comes after JSK's fourth-place finish and exit in the Eliminator last season.

He now has the task of improving the team's performance after four seasons of reaching the playoffs under Fleming.

"Albie Morkel has been an invaluable member of our coaching group over the years," Super Kings owner Rupa Gurunath said.

"We are excited to see him take on this new role and lead the team into the next chapter."