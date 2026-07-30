SA20: Albie Morkel replaces Stephen Fleming as JSK head coach
What's the story
Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel has been named the head coach of Joburg Super Kings (JSK) for the upcoming SA20 2027 season. He replaces Stephen Fleming, who resigned from his position earlier this month. Morkel has been associated with the JSK setup since its inception and was South Africa's T20 consultant at this year's T20 World Cup. Here's more.
Career highlights
Morkel's long-standing connection with the Super Kings franchise
Morkel's association with the Super Kings franchise goes back to his playing days with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
He played for six seasons, starting from the inaugural 2008 season alongside Fleming.
Known for his ability to deliver crucial performances lower down the order, Morkel has been a part of Joburg Super Kings's coaching staff since SA20's first season.
Coaching aspirations
JSK's performance in SA20 2026 and management changes
Morkel's appointment comes after JSK's fourth-place finish and exit in the Eliminator last season.
He now has the task of improving the team's performance after four seasons of reaching the playoffs under Fleming.
"Albie Morkel has been an invaluable member of our coaching group over the years," Super Kings owner Rupa Gurunath said.
"We are excited to see him take on this new role and lead the team into the next chapter."
Cultural fit
Morkel's reaction to his appointment and Viswanathan's statement
JSK director KS Viswanathan highlighted Morkel's familiarity with the Super Kings culture as both a player and coach.
"His leadership and understanding of the South African cricket landscape gives us great confidence as we move forward," Viswanathan said.
Reacting to his appointment, Morkel called it a special milestone in his association with the franchise.
Fleming
Fleming named England's Test coach
England have appointed former New Zealand captain Fleming as the new head coach of their men's Test side.
The decision was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a rigorous selection process involving several high-profile candidates.
Fleming's appointment comes after his successful 18-year tenure with the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL, where he oversaw five titles.
Fleming, who captained New Zealand in a record 80 Tests, said he is "honored to be appointed" as England's Test head coach.
Twitter Post
Morkel!
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT— Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) July 30, 2026
Joburg Super Kings announce the appointment of Albie Morkel as the team's Head Coach.
A valued member of the Super Kings family, Albie brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the team's culture. We look forward to this exciting new chapter… pic.twitter.com/ROlguhrArA