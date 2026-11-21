Alcaraz, who was heavily strapped on his upper left leg, improved his game as the match progressed.

He started hitting his groundstrokes cleanly from the second set onward and showed his big-match mentality in crucial moments.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to," Alcaraz said after the match. "But just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis."