Carlos Alcaraz reaches ATP Finals final, beats Ben Shelton: Stats
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the final of the 2026 ATP Finals after defeating Ben Shelton in a thrilling semi-final match on Saturday. The second seed came from a set down to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) at Inalpi Arena in Turin. This victory marks Alcaraz's 13th consecutive win and keeps his perfect indoor record intact for this year (14-0). Here's more.
Path
Big-match mentality helps Alcaraz
Alcaraz, who was heavily strapped on his upper left leg, improved his game as the match progressed.
He started hitting his groundstrokes cleanly from the second set onward and showed his big-match mentality in crucial moments.
"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to," Alcaraz said after the match. "But just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis."
Decider
Alcaraz's serve and groundstrokes make the difference
The final set was closely contested, with both players raising their game.
A tie-breaker decided the match, and Alcaraz raised his intensity to seal his spot in the final.
He won 80% of points behind his first serve and hit 33 winners against Shelton's even count of 30-30.
Despite Shelton's impressive athleticism at times, he couldn't produce his best quality in the third-set tie-break.
Recovery
Alcaraz avenges US Open loss to Shelton
Alcaraz had missed over four months of the season due to a wrist injury sustained at an ATP 500 event in Barcelona in April.
He made his return at the US Open in August, where he lost to Shelton in a fifth-set tie-break in the quarter-finals.
Since then, Alcaraz has won titles in Tokyo, Vienna, and Paris, defeating Shelton along the way to clinch the title in Paris.
Information
Alcaraz owns a 5-1 win-loss record over Shelton
Alcaraz now owns a 5-1 win-loss record over Shelton across six meetings on the ATP Tour. It was their 3rd meeting of the 2026 season. Shelton won at the US Open before Alcaraz overcame the former at Paris Masters and ATP Finals.
Records
Alcaraz sets these records
As per Opta, Spain's Alcaraz has claimed an 11th ATP top 10 win of 2026, surpassing Jannik Sinner (10) for the most of any player this season.
Alcaraz has also reached a seventh final at ATP-level in 2026, surpassing Sinner, Shelton and Taylor Fritz for the most of any player this season.