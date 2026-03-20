'Tough call': England manager Thomas Tuchel explains Trent Alexander-Arnold omission

At a press conference, Tuchel explained his decision by saying, "I know very well what Trent can offer us. I played many times against him and suffered when he played against my teams with Liverpool. So I know very well about his strength and what he can give." He further emphasized that the players currently in camp for the right full-back position need to prove themselves worthy of a spot on the team.

Performance-based selection

Decision based on other players' performances, says Tuchel

Tuchel stressed that his decision to omit Alexander-Arnold was based on the performances of Livramento, Spence, and Quansah in World Cup qualifiers. He clarified that the decision was not about "what Trent cannot offer us." The England manager acknowledged it was a tough call for both Alexander-Arnold and other players like Ollie Watkins and Luke Shaw but insisted such decisions are part of the job. "I know that it's a tough decision for Trent as it is for Ollie Watkins at the moment and for Luke Shaw," Tuchel said. "These tough decisions come with the job. It is a sporting decision."